Police respond to 'active situation' at Wisconsin mall

A Milwaukee-area police dispatcher said authorities were responding to a shopping mall for an "active situation."

Police officers descended to the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa around 3 p.m. The Wauwatosa Police Department did not respond to calls and messages from Fox News.

The Milwaukee County Transit System tweeted that buses to the mall were unable to enter the property due to an "emergency incident."

Photos posted to social media showed police cruisers in the mall parking lot. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office tweeted it was not responding to the scene.

The Mall was the site of a February shooting in which a city police officer, Joseph Mensah, shot and killed Alvin Cole, a Black 17-year-old. Police said Cole was fleeing from police; Mensah, who is also Black, said he shot Cole because Cole pointed a gun at him.

The mall was the target of sporadic protests over several months in the wake of the shooting. The Milwaukee County district attorney declined to file charges against Mensah, but the city this week agreed to a separation agreement in which Mensah will be paid at least $130,00 to leave the force.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.