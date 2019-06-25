Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin house fire kills 6, including 4 children, investigators say

By Talia Kaplan
Six people, including four children, died in a house fire in northern Wisconsin on Tuesday, investigators said.

Firefighters were called to a “fully involved fire” at the multi-family residence around 6:30 a.m. in Pickerel, which is about an hour-and-a-half drive from Green Bay, the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News.

Eight people were in the house when the fire started and two were able to escape, according to Langlade County Coroner Larry Shadlick.

The victims included a 34-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man, a 10-month-old girl, a 1 1/2-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy, Shadlick said.

He said it wasn't clear if the victims were all from the same family.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.