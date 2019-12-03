Armed Wisconsin high school student, resource officer injured in shooting incident

An armed Wisconsin high school student confronted a school resource officer on Tuesday morning, police said — one day after a similar incident unfolded at another Wisconsin high school.

The student at Oshkosh West High School, located roughly 53 miles southwest of Green Bay, "confronted a school resource officer," the local police department confirmed online.

Both the student and the officer were injured and transported to local hospitals. No one else was injured in the incident.

As of 10 a.m. local time, Oshkosh West was locked down, according to authorities.

"This incident is being turned over to The state department of criminal investigations who will conduct the investigation, there will be more information released as it becomes available," the department wrote.

The shooting happened roughly 24 hours after a resource officer at Waukesha South High School — nearly 85 miles south of Oshkosh — confronted an armed male 17-year-old student.

A student at Waukesha told school officials that another student brought a handgun to school. The school resource officer promptly responded to a classroom and tried to secure the scene by getting other students to safety.

While law enforcement officials tried to "deescalate" the situation by talking to the student, Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack said the 17-year-old "would not remove his hands" from his pocket and ignored officers' commands and eventually pointed a handgun from his waistband at the officers.

A police officer on scene "was forced to discharge" his firearm and officers immediately administered life-saving attention to the student. He was transported to a hospital, where as of Monday he was in stable condition.