©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Wisconsin deputy nearly hit by vehicle after driver loses control during winter storm

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
As another storm brings wintry weather to the Midwest on Wednesday, a police department in Wisconsin is using a video of a shocking close-call to remind motorists to slow down.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office posted a video on Facebook of an incident from a recent snowstorm in which a deputy was nearly struck by an out-of-control vehicle.

Deputy Jason Fabry was assisting a motorist who had slid into a ditch and was walking back to the highway when an oncoming driver slid out of control and nearly struck him.

"This spinout could have been deadly for Deputy Fabry, or for [the people traveling in] an oncoming vehicle," the sheriff's office said Tuesday. "Thankfully, no one was struck or injured, but this video serves as a great example of people driving too fast for conditions and putting the life of a deputy at great risk."

Deputy Jason Fabry was assisting a driver who slid into the ditch when an oncoming motorist lost control and nearly hit him. (Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said the incident was an "all too comment event," and that it serves as an example of people driving too fast in poor conditions.

"Please SLOW DOWN, give yourself EXTRA TIME to make it to your destination, and DRIVE SAFE, especially around emergency vehicles," the sheriff's office said. "Our lives depend on it!"

A large portion of Wisconsin is under winter weather alerts on Wednesday as a storm brings snow throughout the state.

A storm system is bringing up to a foot of snow on Wednesday to parts of Wisconsin.

Up to a foot of snow is possible in some locations, according to the National Weather Service.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed