Wisconsin deputy hurt with 'edged weapon,' fires gun during altercation

Wisconsin authorities are looking for a suspect following an attack on a deputy who discharged her weapon during the incident.

A Dane County Sheriff’s deputy called in shots fired while investigating a suspicious person at Festge County Park. A suspect injured the deputy by attacking her with an "edged weapon," the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy, who was not identified, fired her weapon during the incident. Authorities could not say whether or not the suspect had been shot.

Authorities also did not say how many shots had been fired.

The suspect fled on foot and has not been arrested as of Friday afternoon. The deputy was released from hospital after receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, department spokesperson Elise Schaffer told Fox News.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation is working with the sheriff’s office on the investigation.

The suspect is described as a male last seen in black pants and a black hoodie. Authorities have asked for anyone with information to contact the police or Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

The Middleton-Cross Plains School District announced Friday morning that students at the local elementary and middle schools would remain under a "building hold," with police stationed at each school, while the suspect remains on the loose, The Wisconsin State Journal reported.

"Our first priority is always the safety of our students and staff," district spokesperson Shannon Valladolid said in a statement. "We have taken all the necessary precautions to ensure that students may attend school as routinely as possible. We will continue to monitor the situation and act accordingly."