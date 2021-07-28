Wisconsin defendant gets 205 years in slayings of 5 relatives: ‘Just had blood on my mind’

A 44-year-old Wisconsin man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 200 years in prison, plus another 105 years of extended supervision, after pleading guilty in June to fatally shooting five members of his family, according to a report.

Christopher Stokes of Milwaukee reportedly called 911 himself after the shootings on April 27, 2020, FOX 6 of Milwaukee reported.

"Um, I just massacred my while family," Stokes reportedly told a 911 dispatcher. "The gun is still upstairs with the bodies. … I just killed my whole family with my Mossberg."

Stokes made two calls after 10:30 a.m. that morning and was seated on the steps outside the house when authorities arrived, according to FOX 6. He quickly told them what he had done, the report said.

MINNESOTA POLICE OFFICER'S SHOOTING DEATH ON INDIAN RESERVATION PROMPTS FBI PROBE: REPORT

Authorities searched the home and found a 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun in one of the bedroom and also found a box of 25 shells that had 12 unused shells remaining, the report said.

In June, Stokes pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree reckless homicide and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the case.

"Don’t know what in the world came over me," Stokes said at his sentencing hearing, according to FOX 6. "Woke up and just had blood on my mind."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The defendant expressed remorse, saying "I deserve to be locked up," the report said.

Killed in the rampage were Teresa Thomas, 41; Marcus Stokes, 19; Lakeitha Stokes, 17; Tera Agee, 16; and Demetrious Thomas, 14.

Stokes’ attorney had asked for a sentence of 35 years, according to the report.