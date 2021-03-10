National weather forecast: Wintry weather returns while hail, isolated tornadoes are possible

Wintry weather returns to parts of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest on Wednesday as a system from the West moves in.

Temperatures will drop behind the cold front associated with this storm.

Along the cold front, showers and thunderstorms will be present with some of those storms turning severe.

US NEARS RECORD FOR AVALANCHE DEATHS

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible for parts of the Central Plains and Mid-Mississippi Valley through Thursday.

The West remains active with another storm spreading rain and mountain snow over California and then into the Great Basin and Rockies.

Dry, breezy and warm conditions will persist over the Southwest and Southern Plains, bringing another day of critical fire danger.

Red Flag warnings are up over parts of New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado.