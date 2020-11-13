Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Wintry weather hits part of Midwest, Northwest in wake of Eta

Winter weather advisories will be in effect for the Rockies and parts of the Pacific Northwest

By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
National forecast for Friday, November 13Video

National forecast for Friday, November 13

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

What’s left of Eta is racing out to sea – still bringing gusty winds, rain, rough surf and high waves – but the worst of the storm is already out in the Atlantic.  

A 48-hour period of rain is expected along the East Coast following Eta's departure. A cold front will help to push the remains of Eta away from the coast. 

The National Weather Service advised that numerous roads remain closed and several rivers continue to rise. 

A following weak system will bring some rain and/or wintry weather to part of the Midwest, Ohio, Tennessee Valley across the Great Lakes and Northeast.

The Northwest is very active, with heavy rain along the coast and several feet of mountain snow. The Midwest can expect cooler weather throughout the weekend. 

Winter weather advisories will be in effect across the Rockies and parts of the Pacific Northwest. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.