Wintry weather hits part of Midwest, Northwest in wake of Eta

What’s left of Eta is racing out to sea – still bringing gusty winds, rain, rough surf and high waves – but the worst of the storm is already out in the Atlantic.

A 48-hour period of rain is expected along the East Coast following Eta's departure. A cold front will help to push the remains of Eta away from the coast.

The National Weather Service advised that numerous roads remain closed and several rivers continue to rise.

A following weak system will bring some rain and/or wintry weather to part of the Midwest, Ohio, Tennessee Valley across the Great Lakes and Northeast.

The Northwest is very active, with heavy rain along the coast and several feet of mountain snow. The Midwest can expect cooler weather throughout the weekend.

Winter weather advisories will be in effect across the Rockies and parts of the Pacific Northwest.

