Winter weather is gripping most of US as East Coast to face another round of snow

Winter weather is gripping large portions of the U.S. this week as an arctic airmass has settled into the middle of the country.

The arctic high-pressure system will again bring wind chill temperatures of as low as -50 degrees to the Upper Plains and Upper Midwest.

Wind chill advisories have been issued from Montana to Michigan, where temperatures will struggle to get above 0.

The cold air mass is expected to extend deeper into the U.S. by Thursday as below-average temperatures continue into the Southern Plains and the East Coast.

Additionally, a winter storm will bring freezing rain, snow and ice from the Plains to the Ohio River Valley into the Northeast.

Winter storm advisories are in effect Tuesday as the system is expected to bring 1 to 5 inches of snow to major East Coast cities and as much as 7 inches of snow inland.

Farther south, freezing rain and a wintry mix will make for icy conditions in the Ohio and Mississippi River Valley.

In Ohio, travelers are being urged to take caution Tuesday after snowfall blanketed much of the state.

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.