LIVE UPDATES: Texans running low on oxygen, millions without power as winter storms continue

About 7 million people in Texas were told to boil their water or stop using it entirely

Winter storm cripples Texas green energy gridVideo

Winter storm cripples Texas green energy grid

Center for Industrial Progress founder Alex Epstein discusses how the reliability of renewable energy was tested in Texas.

As millions of Texans have been left without heat amid a power outage during a historically freezing winter storm, many are now reportedly running low on oxygen supplies.

More than 3 million homes and businesses were remaining without power for the third day of a historic winter storm that is pummeling the state.

About 7 million people in Texas were told to boil their water or stop using it entirely as homeowners, hospitals, and businesses grappled with broken water mains and burst pipes, many in areas unaccustomed to dealing with sustained frigid temperatures.

FAST FACTS

    • At least 20 people were dead as of Wednesday after a winter storm swept across the U.S.
    • Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday provided an update on the state's response to severe winter weather conditions and power outages throughout the state.

Comfort Homes Director of Operations Kasey Breidenthal told WANE 15 there is a growing concern for people who are on oxygen or need electronic devices for their health. 

