Winter storm to bring mix of snow, freezing rain to Midwest and eastern US to kick off New Year

A wintry mix of snow and widespread freezing rain was expected to roll into the Midwest and eastern U.S. on Friday, creating hazardous travel and possible power outages to open the New Year.

The National Weather Service said the "potent winter storm" will come up from the Southern Plains and hit parts of the Mississippi Valley, Midwest and Northeast throughout the day.

Parts of southeast Iowa were under a Winter Weather Advisory, according to the NWS in Des Moines, with 2 to 5 inches of snow expected around Ottumwa.

To the west in Nebraska, NWS Omaha reported freezing fog and snow and warned of slick roads.

SWATH OF THE COUNTRY COULD SEE ICE, SNOW ON NEW YEAR'S DAY

While little snow was expected in the Cornhusker State, the agency said the main track of the storm was expected to hit Kansas and Missouri.

The NWS issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories in parts of both states.

NWS Topeka forecast the wintry mix will dump as much as 6 inches of snow across eastern Kansas before the system moves east around 3 p.m.

Areas around the Ozarks in Missouri were already reporting power outages due to ice accumulations and fallen tree limbs caused by the storm early Friday, NWS Springfield said.

Central Indiana was also under a winter weather advisory through 11 a.m. for ice accumulation and freezing rain that the NWS warned could cause black ice and slippery roads.

Northern Illinois was also expected to see ice accumulations of up to 0.3 inches and snow accumulating up to 3 inches until the storm moves out in the late evening, according to NWS Chicago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, the NWS said the eastern U.S. was also expected to see a mix of snow, ice and freezing rain beginning Friday and lasting throughout the holiday weekend.

The unsettling weather comes just days after a forceful winter storm plowed through the midwestern U.S. on Tuesday, canceling hundreds of flights, shuttering coronavirus testing sites and creating impossible conditions for drivers.