Winter storm slams Midwest as coldest air of the season moving in

Chicago wind chills to dip as low as -25 this weekend

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National Forecast, Feb. 4Video

National Forecast, Feb. 4

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

The Midwest is getting slammed with another winter storm bringing heavy snow, strong winds and blizzard conditions.   

Blizzard warnings are in effect for parts of Iowa. The system will move into the Great Lakes and the Northeast on Friday. Rain and or freezing rain will also be possible depending on the temperatures ahead of the system.  

Expected precipitation totals through Friday. (Fox News)

The Pacific Northwest remains active with another round of coastal rain and snow with some of this energy traveling across the country over the next few days.

The national forecast for Thursday, Feb. 4 (Fox News)

The coldest air of the season is about to crash into the Plains over the next few days with frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chills next week.   

Wind chill conditions for Thursday. (Fox News)

In Chicago, wind chills could plunge to as low as -25 degrees on Saturday night, the National Weather Service says. 

Stay safe and warm!

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.

