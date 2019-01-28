Winter storm slamming Midwest to bring snow to South, Northeast ahead of polar vortex blast

A winter storm system bringing blizzard-like conditions across the Upper Midwest on Monday will dump wintry weather across parts of the Deep South and Northeast by midweek, creating treacherous travel conditions.

The National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center said that parts of southeastern Minnesota and Wisconsin could see over a foot of snow. The winter storm will then bring upwards of a foot of snow to Michigan before targeting the Northeast overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Rain and snow will develop along an arctic front associated with the storm over parts of the Ohio Valley stretching into the Lower Mississippi Valley on Monday, according to the NWS. The snow and rain will move eastward by Tuesday afternoon, affecting cities such as Birmingham, Atlanta and Nashville.

WIND CHILLS OF MINUS-45 TO MINUS-60 EXPECTED IN CHICAGO, MUCH OF UPPER MIDWEST

"A dangerous week of cold air and travel conditions are coming up," Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean said Monday. "Snow and ice will coat even the Deep South Tuesday through Wednesday, which will make travel incredibly difficult and possibly crippling."

Winter storm warnings and advisories were posted stretching from Mississippi stretching up through Tennessee into West Virginia.

Winter storm watches were also posted for the Atlanta area for Tuesday were up to 2 inches of snow may fall, FOX5 reported. Public works crews were spending Monday pretreating roads in Atlanta, which has a busy week ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Further north, the Minnesota State Patrol was responding to scores of spin-outs and crashes early Monday in the Twin Cities metro area, even before the busiest commute time, because of snow-covered and icy roads.

"Plows are out across the state. Heavy snow overnight and blowing and drifting snow are making for some tough conditions," Minnesota Department of Transportation spokesman Kevin Gutknecht told the Associated Press.

In Wisconsin, plow drivers were having a difficult time keeping up with the snow in Sheboygan. Courthouses and most offices were closed in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Columbia and Washington counties, while dozens of flights were canceled early Monday at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee County.

WHAT IS A POLAR VORTEX? A LOOK AT WHAT COULD BE IN THE FORECAST THIS WINTER

Up to 3 inches of snow is expected in the South, while the interior Northeast will see between 6 inches and a foot of snow by Wednesday night.

The storm system is associated with an arctic front that is responsible for a cold air outbreak associated with the polar vortex that will bring bone-chilling cold to the Midwest.

Temperatures on Wednesday could fall to 30 degrees below zero, and could feel as cold as 60 below because of the wind chill.

"Some of the coldest air in decades will pour in across the Northern Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes with windchills in the negative-40 to negative-50 degree range and air temperatures below zero for several days," Dean said. "This will be dangerous and potentially deadly for these regions, and people need to stay inside."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.