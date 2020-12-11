Winter system impacts the Midwest, as Northeast could see its first snowstorm next week

A winter storm will impact the Midwest and Great Lakes through Saturday.

Moderate to heavy snow will bring 3- to 6-inch totals with locally higher amounts, especially for northern Michigan where they could reach up to a foot. Travel will be impacted across the region.

Meanwhile, the cold front associated with this system will bring heavy rain and possibly severe storms to the central Plains and into the Mississippi Valley.

The Pacific Northwest will see several rounds of rain and snow this weekend.

Heavy rain will potentially cause flash flooding from Northern California to Oregon. Some areas could easily get 4 inches of rain and more than two feet of snow for the higher elevations.

This system originating in the West will then move into the Rockies and the Plains, bringing rain and snow to wrap up the weekend.

And an early heads up that the Northeast could see its first major snowstorm of the season on Wednesday and Thursday.

It could bring very heavy snow and wind to the region, including the big cities along the I-95 corridor, which is something to keep an eye on.