LIVE UPDATES: Joe Biden could visit Texas this week as recovery process begins

White House officials on Sunday said that President Biden is "eager" to visit Texas and could head there as soon as this week after declaring a major disaster for 77 of the 254 counties in the state.

His possible visit comes as millions of Texans continue to deal with water restrictions, and other havoc left behind by the deadly winter storm. A rural hospital in Anahuac, Texas, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Houston, lost both water and power.

FAST FACTS Temperatures in the South will rise to "typical levels or a few degrees above average by early week," Fox News meteorologist Rick Reichmuth forecast Saturday



President Biden declared a major disaster Saturday for 77 of the 254 counties in Texas. The move will make federal funding available to assist in the cleanup. President Biden declared a major disaster Saturday for 77 of the 254 counties in Texas. The move will make federal funding available to assist in the cleanup.

"He’s also very mindful of the fact that it’s not a light footprint for a president to travel to a disaster area. He does not want to take away resources or attention," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Sunday on ABC News’ "This Week."

"And we’re going to do that at an appropriate time in coordination with people on the ground. Could be as soon as this week," she continued.

Warmer temperatures in Texas and other states in the South and Southwest brought relief after the storm ravaged the region last week, leaving millions without power and dozens dead.

