LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm leaves millions without power, at least 20 dead

At least 20 people were dead as of Wednesday after a winter storm swept across the U.S.

The winter storm left millions without power, bringing record-breaking cold weather, overwhelming power grids and immobilizing the Southern Plains.

FAST FACTS The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting refrigerated trucks in anticipation of more fatalities from a brutally cold winter storm in Texas this week.



Single-digit temperatures created a surge in demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts.

On Tuesday, three people were found dead after a tornado hit a seaside town in North Carolina. Four family members also perished in a Houston-area house fire while using a fireplace to stay warm.

Texas saw the worst of the U.S. power outages, which affected more than 2 million homes and businesses.

