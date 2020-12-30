Winter storm heads east after bringing heavy snow to central US

A winter storm and frontal boundary that dumped heavy snow on parts of the central U.S. this week has now shifted east, bringing the risk of flash flooding, further snowfall and icy conditions to areas stretching from the Great Lakes to the Southern Plains.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast in the Southern Plains and Middle Mississippi Valley on Wednesday, with downpours expected to cause some flash flooding in urban areas.

SNOW, FLOODS THREATEN NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATIONS IN US

Behind the frontal boundary -- which is a separation of air masses -- cold air will turn the moisture into snow and ice across West Texas.

The system will then move into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast Wednesday night into Thursday.

In the Pacific Northwest, a front will move inland from the intermountain region to central California by Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That system will bring coastal rain and high-elevation snow across the region by Wednesday evening before heading into the Great Basin.

Rain and snow will continue in the Northwest on New Year's Day. Snowfall totals may reach 12 to 18 inches over the Cascades.