Winter storm leaves stunning sight at Colorado's Garden of the Gods, snow impacting Midwest

A winter storm that brought heavy snow to Colorado left a stunning sight at a national natural landmark before taking aim at the central part of the U.S.

The National Weather Service said that winter storm warnings or advisories were in effect from El Paso, Texas, and eastern New Mexico to the St. Louis metropolitan area as the powerful winter storm moved east.

"This is a rather significant winter storm for northwestern Texas, with 4 to 8 inches of snow likely through Wednesday evening," the NWS Weather Prediction Center said.

The storm brought heavy snow to Colorado from Sunday night through Tuesday morning, leaving behind a winter wonderland.

Video taken Tuesday in Colorado Springs shows the Garden of the Gods park blanketed in fresh snow.

The NWS reported “moderate to heavy” snow across portions of Colorado on Monday night. The winter weather continued into Tuesday, with a forecast of “light snow and flurries” throughout the day.

The storm is forecast to bring 3 to 5 inches of snow in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas.

In Oklahoma, the state House and Senate both closed due to inclement weather, and the annual anti-abortion Rose Day rally that typically draws hundreds to the state Capitol was postponed.

In Arkansas, forecasters said up to a quarter-inch of ice and 1 to 3 inches of snow were possible in the northwest part of the state. The remainder of the state was expected to get heavy rain on Wednesday.

Kansas City Chiefs fans attending a parade to celebrate the team's Super Bowl win were warned to be careful on the ride home amid a snowy forecast. The University of Missouri was closing early due to the storm.

Snow also was expected to extend into Illinois, Michigan and other parts of the Midwest on Wednesday and Thursday before reaching the Northeast by Friday, the weather service said.

Besides the wintry mess, the storm system is also bringing the threat of severe weather across the Southeast.

"Severe storms and flooding will be the story across the Southeast and Gulf Coast," Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean said Wednesday. "Please be safe!"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.