Winning numbers for $1B Mega Millions jackpot announced

Check out these billion-dollar numbers — 15, 23, 53, 65, 70, and Mega Ball 7 were the lucky digits in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing.

The $1 billion is the highest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

State lottery Web sites around the country were crashing Friday night as players checked to see if they were the lucky winners.

The chance of winning was 1 in 206 million for the second-largest jackpot in US lottery history after the $1.586 billion Powerball prize split by three winners in 2016.

A single winner could choose a one-time cash option of $565 million or an annuity that would be paid out over 29 years.

Another massive jackpot will be on the line Saturday when Powerball, which stands at $470 million, is drawn.

