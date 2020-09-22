NIH staffer to ‘retire’ after being exposed as anti-Fauci blogger: report

The National Institutes of Health said one of its public affairs staffers is retiring after he was exposed as the author of numerous anonymous blog posts in which he called the coronavirus pandemic a "massive fraud" and described National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci as a "mask nazi."

NIH employee William B. Crews was managing editor of the conservative blog RedState and wrote under the pseudonym "streiff," The Daily Beast first reported on Monday.

"NIAID learned yesterday (9/21) of the media issue raised about Mr. Crews, and he, subsequently, informed NIAID of his intention to retire. We have no further comment on this personnel matter," an NIAID spokesperson told Fox News.

Crews has held his position since 2007, according to his LinkedIn, but began writing for RedState a few years earlier in 2004, The Daily Beast reported.

"I think we’re at the point where it is safe to say that the entire Wuhan virus scare was nothing more or less than a massive fraud perpetrated upon the American people by ‘experts’ who were determined to fundamentally change the way the country lives and is organized and governed,” reads a RedState article by "streiff" published in June.

“If there were justice, we’d send [a] few dozen of these fascists to the gallows and gibbet their tarred bodies in chains until they fall apart," the post concludes.

Streiff's most recent blog post, titled "Joe Biden Claims That President Trump Could Save Everyone From Dying From Wuhan Virus and CNN’s Doctor Agrees," was published Friday.

Fox News' inquiry to Salem Media Group, which owns RedState, was not immediately returned.