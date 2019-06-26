Will Democrats' subpoena of Mueller backfire?

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Mueller agrees to testify under subpoena before House lawmakers

It looks like critics who thought they had heard the last from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the ongoing President Trump-Russia collusion saga have been proven wrong. Mueller has agreed to testify before the House judiciary and intelligence committees on July 17 after they subpoenaed Mueller on Tuesday, according to the committees' chairmen, Reps. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif. House Democrats have fought to get access to Mueller and his unredacted report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and whether President Trump obstructed justice. Weeks of negotiations between the Democrats and the Justice Department ultimately resulted in the subpoena.

Fox News has learned Mueller would agree to appear only under a subpoena - and that the subpoena was "friendly." Perhaps a bigger question is, What do Democrats hope to achieve with Mueller's testimony? The news of his scheduled appearance has already overshadowed this week’s scheduled Democratic primary debates and could be addressed by all 20 presidential candidates over the two-night event in Miami. Some GOP lawmakers, such as U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, a Judiciary Committee member, warn that Democrats could be planting the seeds of "impeachment by surprise." But Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., says Mueller better be prepared for a "GOP cross-examination" when he testifies.

Dershowitz: Dems 'shooting themselves in the foot' with Mueller subpoena

Democrats will regret issuing a subpoena to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, according to famed legal scholar Alan Dershowitz. Democrats, Dershowitz argues, appear to have overlooked that Republican lawmakers also will have an opportunity to question Mueller and highlight weaknesses and potential biases in his investigation and report. And Mueller cannot refuse to answer questions from Republicans not covered by "privilege," Dershowitz said on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle." "I'm trying to stop them from shooting themselves in the foot," he said. In separate column for FoxNews.com, Dershowitz, writes the following: "Mueller should refuse to say anything about the investigation of Trump and his campaign beyond what is already in his report."

Democratic primary debate, Night 1

The road to the 2020 presidential election will heat up, starting with the first Democratic primary debate, which will take place over two consecutive nights, starting Wednesday. Because so many qualified for the first round of debate, the candidates were split up randomly into two groups. The two-hour debates will kick off at 9 p.m. E.T. in Miami, Fla. on Wednesday and Thursday. A total of 20 candidates — 10 each night — will debate. Wednesday's participants will include: Julian castro, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development; John Delaney a former congressman from Maryland; U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii; Washington Gov. Jay Inslee; U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; Beto O'Rourke, a former congressman from Texas; U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio; and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

TUNE IN: Don't miss Fox News' post-debate coverage on "Fox News @ Night" at 11 p.m. ET with Shannon Bream, Bret Bayer and Ed Henry.

Showdown over border aid bill brews in Congress; Customs and Border Protection chief steps down

The House approved a $4.5 billion supplemental spending bill on Tuesday night to address humanitarian issues at the U.S.-Mexico border and to provide additional funding for food, water, medical services and stronger protections for unaccompanied children, among other things -- setting up a showdown between the Democrat-led House and the Republican-led Senate. The House bill, which passed 230-195, included specifics that would prevent the Trump administration from allowing any funding to go toward supporting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel at the border, likely to become a point of contention with Republicans. President Trump warned Monday that he would veto the House bill if it passed. Earlier Wednesday, Acting Commissioner John Sanders of U.S. Customs and Border Protection resigned amid ongoing controversy over conditions at migrant detention facilities along the U.S-Mexico border.

Navy SEAL's defense expected to begin at court-martial

The prosecution in the court-martial of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher rested its case Tuesday, ending six days of testimony in which SEALs accused one of their own of stabbing to death an ISIS prisoner in Iraq in 2017. Special Operations Chief Gallagher is charged with premeditated murder. In a trial that has frayed the reputation of the SEAL community, the Navy’s lead investigator took the witness stand Tuesday for cross-examination and was accused of vindictiveness, incompetence and a rush to judgment. Gallagher's defense is expected to begin its case Wednesday morning and show jurors videotaped testimony from an Iraqi general who handed over the ISIS fighter to Gallagher for medical treatment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP.

TODAY'S MUST-READS

Jay Sekulow: Obama administration’s anti-Trump actions revealed in newly disclosed documents.

Lawrence Jones: NBA 'owner' nix is 'political correctness gone wild.'

Dozens of uniformed service members attend funeral of 5-year-old who wanted to be 'Army Man.'

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Wayfair employees plan walkout over $200G furniture order to immigration detention facility.

These are the most undervalued cities in the US this year.

Town where Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates live is running out of money.

#The Flashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."

SOME PARTING WORDS

Laura Ingraham shows how the vulnerabilities of the leading Democratic candidates in the 2020 presidential election are coming into focus and gives the Democratic Party a "reality check."

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

CLICK HERE to find out what's on Fox News today!

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Enjoy your day! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday morning.