Wildfire threat continues as red flag warnings issued for parts of California

Officials have issued red flag warnings for parts of southern and central California as the state’s wildfire threat continues.

“Elevated to critical fire weather conditions are forecast into Tuesday across southwestern California and the Bay Area due to dry conditions and strong offshore winds,” said the National Weather Service, in a statement.

A red flag warning is issued for weather events that “may result in extreme fire behavior that will occur within 24 hours,” according to the Cal Fire website. “A Fire Weather Watch is issued when weather conditions could exist in the next 12-72 hours,” it adds.

California has been dealing with recent fire danger amid unpredictable wind gusts and dry conditions.

On Sunday morning, the Bond Fire in Orange Country’s Silverado Canyon was 50% contained, spanning 7,375 acres, according to Cal Fire. The fire has been active for 3 days.

The Golden State already has experienced its worst-ever year for wildfires. More than 6,500 square miles have been scorched, a total larger than the combined area of Connecticut and Rhode Island. At least 31 people have been killed and 10,500 homes and other structures damaged or destroyed.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

