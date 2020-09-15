Expand / Collapse search
Wildfire smoke from West Coast drifts through Midwest, reaches NYC and New England

Wildfires out West have killed at least 36 people and generated dangerous air

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
National forecast for Tuesday, September 15Video

National forecast for Tuesday, September 15

National forecast for Tuesday, September 15

From sea to smokey sea.

The deadly and devastating wildfires along the West Coast have been generating massive amounts of smoke that reached the East Coast on Monday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) had several forecast offices on Monday note that hazy skies in Virginia, New York, New Jersey and in New England states were from the ongoing blazes.

‘RECORD-SETTING YEAR’ FOR WILDFIRES IS ‘FAR FROM OVER,’ CAL FIRE SPOKESPERSON WARNS

"This is smoke lofted well aloft in the atmosphere emanating from the Western U.S. wildfires," the NWS Boston tweeted.

The NWS New York forecast office said the smoke has given the sky in the region a "yellow or brown" tinge.

The smoke is at 25,000 feet, which forecasters said should not have any impact on air quality on the ground.

While the smoke is high enough in the atmosphere to not cause any air quality issues, it will still give a milky or hazy appearance in the sky.

Sunrise behind the Empire State Building in New York City Tuesday morning in a haze created by smoke from the West Coast wildfires reaching the East Coast of the U.S.

Sunrise behind the Empire State Building in New York City Tuesday morning in a haze created by smoke from the West Coast wildfires reaching the East Coast of the U.S. (Gary Hershorn/FOX News)

The skies over New York City appeared hazy Tuesday morning.

Sunrise behind the Empire State Building in New York City Tuesday morning in a haze created by smoke from the west coast wildfires reaching the East Coast of the U.S.

Sunrise behind the Empire State Building in New York City Tuesday morning in a haze created by smoke from the west coast wildfires reaching the East Coast of the U.S. (Gary Hershorn/FOX News)

Forecasters say that depending on how thick the smoke gets, it could create vivid orange and red sunrises and sunsets throughout the week.

CALIFORNIA'S NEWSOM THANKS TRUMP FOR HELP WITH FIRES, SAYS CLIMATE CHANGE CONTRIBUTES TO BLAZES

Satellite imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows the smoke from the fires stretching from the active blazes on the West Coast across the Plains and Midwest to New England.

Wildfire smoke extends from the West Coast all the way to New England in this satellite imagery from Sept. 14, 2020.

Wildfire smoke extends from the West Coast all the way to New England in this satellite imagery from Sept. 14, 2020. (NWS New York)

The NWS forecast office in Sterling, Va., said smoke from the blazes is expected to obscure the sky through the middle of the week.

The devastating wildfires out West have killed at least 36 people, as California, Oregon and Washington state have seen over 4.6 million acres burned.

A fire warning sign is seen through the smoke in Sandy, Ore., on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

A fire warning sign is seen through the smoke in Sandy, Ore., on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Rachel La Corte)

The blazes have also generated putrid, dangerous air giving many areas the worst, most unhealthy air on the planet, according to some measurements.

A view of downtown Portland from the East Bank Esplanade on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. The entire Portland metropolitan region remains under a thick blanket of smog from wildfires that are burning around the state, and residents are being advised to remain indoors due to hazardous air quality.

A view of downtown Portland from the East Bank Esplanade on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. The entire Portland metropolitan region remains under a thick blanket of smog from wildfires that are burning around the state, and residents are being advised to remain indoors due to hazardous air quality. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality extended an air quality alert to Thursday after it was to initially expire on Monday. The Oregon Convention Center in downtown Portland is being used as a smoke advisory shelter where people in need of healthy air quality can go.

Alaska Airlines said it was suspending service to Portland and Spokane, Wash., until Tuesday afternoon due to the smoke conditions.

Smoke from western state wildfires is flowing into Idaho where an unhealthy air quality warning was issued in Boise, Idaho, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality for this week.

Smoke from western state wildfires is flowing into Idaho where an unhealthy air quality warning was issued in Boise, Idaho, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality for this week. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP)

Poor air quality is again the biggest weather story Tuesday because of all the wildfires and the stagnant weather conditions.

Poor air quality can be expected again in parts of the West Coast and Northwest.

Poor air quality can be expected again in parts of the West Coast and Northwest. (Fox News)

Smoke advisories and air quality alerts are up across the Northwest, California, the Northern Rockies and the Great Basin region.

Temperatures are also 10 to 20 degrees above average over these regions, which along with dry conditions and low humidity is leading to an elevated fire risk.

The wildfire smoke forecast through the rest of the week.

The wildfire smoke forecast through the rest of the week. (Fox News)

Fox News' Janice Dean and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed

