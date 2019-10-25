Wildfire forces evacuations in Northern California
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/california1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Embers fly across a roadway as the Kincade Fire burns through the Jimtown community of Sonoma County, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/california1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/colifornia1-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A firefighter sprays water on a burning home as the Kincade Fire burns through the Jimtown community of unincorporated Sonoma County, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/colifornia1-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/colifornia2-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Susi Weaver, the manger for the Hawkeye Ranch in the Mayacamas Mountains above Geyserville, Calif., sprays down the dry brush as the the Kincade fire delivers firebrands across the property, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/colifornia2-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/colifornia8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Flames from a wildfire are seen close to a residence Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/colifornia8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/california4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1This image taken from aerial video released by Los Angeles County Fire Department Air Operations Section @LACoFireAirOps, shows a view from a Firehawk helicopter battling a wildfire, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. Authorities say at least 40,000 residents have been ordered to evacuate as wind-driven fires rage near neighborhoods north of Los Angeles. (Los Angeles County Fire Department Air Operations Section @LACoFireAirOps via AP)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/california4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/california2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Traffic continues to flow along Sierra Highway as flames from a wildfire are close by Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/california2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/california5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Firefighters with Cal Fire examine a burned down low voltage power pole during the Tick Fire, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. An estimated 50,000 people were under evacuation orders in the Santa Clarita area north of Los Angeles as hot, dry Santa Ana winds howling at up to 50 mph (80 kph) drove the flames into neighborhoods (AP Photo/ Christian Monterrosa)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/california5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/california9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Vines surround a burning building as the Kincade Fire burns through the Jimtown community of unincorporated Sonoma County, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/california9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/california3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A firefighter prepares to fight a wildfire as it overtakes a home Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. The flames are fed by dry winds that are predicted to strengthen across the region. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/california3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/0b7f662f-california.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Firefighters with Cal Fire examine a burned down low voltage power pole during the Tick Fire, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. An estimated 50,000 people were under evacuation orders in the Santa Clarita area north of Los Angeles as hot, dry Santa Ana winds howling at up to 50 mph (80 kph) drove the flames into neighborhoods (AP Photo/ Christian Monterrosa)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/0b7f662f-california.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/california7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Firefighters from Orange County await further instructions in a blackout during the Tick Fire, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. The dramatic fires and evacuations — near Los Angeles and in the wine country of Northern California — came against a backdrop of power shutoffs that utility companies said were necessary to stop high winds from toppling trees or blowing debris into power lines and starting fires. (AP Photo/ Christian Monterrosa)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/california7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 10