DISASTERS
Published

Wildfire danger in West as Northwest sees more storms, Northeast stays soggy

Heat advisories are in effect for the Los Angeles and San Diego areas

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Travis Fedschun, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
Much of the county is seeing warmer than average conditions for Tuesday, which is fueling a new wildfire threat for this week. 

Heat advisories are again in effect in Southern California, where temperatures will be well into the '90s.

Some 20 million Americans are under heat advisories, centered in the Los Angeles and San Diego areas.

Ongoing dry conditions combined with the new wave of heat are setting the stage for an elevated risk of wildfires.

Heat advisories stretch across Southern California on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

Heat advisories stretch across Southern California on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (Fox News)

Dry, windy conditions have heightened fire danger over several areas once again this season.

A fire weather watch is in effect for Northern California, where gusty Diablo winds are forecast to return on Wednesday into Thursday. 

Forecast high temperatures in Southern California for Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

Forecast high temperatures in Southern California for Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (Fox News)

In advance of gusty winds, the nation's largest utility said Monday it may shut off power to some 50,000 customers in Northern California to prevent its equipment from being damaged and possibly starting new wildfires.

More than four million acres have burned this year in California, where over 12,600 firefighters continue to battle 14 major and six large blazes in the state, fire officials said Monday.

In this Oct. 1, 2020, file photo, a firefighter runs past flames while battling the Glass Fire in a Calistoga, Calif., vineyard.

In this Oct. 1, 2020, file photo, a firefighter runs past flames while battling the Glass Fire in a Calistoga, Calif., vineyard. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

Fire weather watches and red flag warnings are in effect in parts of Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, and some areas of West Texas.

Current wildfire danger across the West.

Current wildfire danger across the West. (Fox News)

As California and the Southwest remain dry, multiple systems are spreading rain and snow inland across the Northwest.

The Northwest remains active on Tuesday with rain moving in along the coast spreading into the Northern Plains and eventually across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes.

The national forecast for Oct. 13, 2020.

The national forecast for Oct. 13, 2020. (Fox News)

The line of storms, however, is keeping most of the moisture in the Northwest and not going to areas that need it, such as California.

More rain and mountain snow for the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

More rain and mountain snow for the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (Fox News)

Another batch of rain will move through the Northeast throughout the day and then things start to clear out Wednesday.

A final round of rain is moving out of the Northeast on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

A final round of rain is moving out of the Northeast on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (Fox News)

One to two inches of additional moisture is possible through midday on Tuesday. The rain is helping to curb a growing drought across New England. 

