New York City
Published

Wild video shows employee at NYC store jump counter in attempt to stop crooks

Employee who tried to stop crooks got robbed

By Amanda Woods | New York Post
A Queens cellphone store employee jumped over the counter to stop a trio of crooks — and ended up getting robbed himself, according to cops and surveillance video. 

Three female suspects entered Fast Wireless on 104th Street near 39th Avenue in Corona at 5:25 p.m. Monday and started grabbing items from the store, cops said. 

As the trio headed toward the door, the worker leaped over the counter and grabbed one of the women, wearing Nike shorts, and dragged her back into the store.

The clip then cuts to two of the women re-entering the store and appearing to argue with the employee. 

Three female suspects entered Fast Wireless on 104th Street near 39th Avenue in Corona at 5:25 p.m. Monday and started grabbing items from the store, cops said.  (NYPD)

Cops said a struggle ensued in which $40 and a pair of headphones, worth $21, were stolen from the worker, but that is not shown in the footage. 

Only 10 minutes earlier, the same suspects targeted a Boost Mobile store on 103rd Street near 37th Avenue, police said. 

They walked into the store at 5:15 p.m. and asked to see an iPhone SE valued at $500, police said. 

A Queens cellphone store employee jumped over the counter to stop a trio of crooks — and ended up getting robbed himself, according to cops and surveillance video.  (NYPD)

When an 18-year-old female worker showed them the phone, one of the suspects snatched it from her hand before bolting. 

The store employee was unharmed. 

Cops are still looking for the suspects.

