Miami
Published

Wife of father killed while shielding son, 1, at Miami Beach restaurant recalls final moments

The gunman allegedly told police he was high on mushrooms and felt empowered

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
The wife of a Colorado man who was killed while trying to shield his 1-year-old son from a gunman at a Miami Beach outdoor restaurant recalled her husband's final moments as he pleaded with the suspect before he was shot dead. 

Karina Olguin told WPLG-TV that she wants Dustin Wakefield, 21, to be remembered as a hero and an "amazing, loving father." The couple was visiting from Colorado and was dining with extended relatives at the La Cerveceria restaurant around 6:30 p.m. last week when the gunman, identified as Tamarius Davis, 22, allegedly approached the toddler. 

Wakefield stood in front of the shooter to shield his son, family members said.

Dustin Wakefield, 21, and son. The Colorado resident shielded the child from a gunman before he was killed while dining at an outdoor restaurant in Miami Beach, his family  said. 

Dustin Wakefield, 21, and son. The Colorado resident shielded the child from a gunman before he was killed while dining at an outdoor restaurant in Miami Beach, his family  said.  (Angela Wakefield)

"Dustin was begging for his life," Olguin recalled. "He was like, ‘I have a son, please, he’s only 1 year old."

"I was like, ‘Dustin the baby.’ I yelled," Olguin said. "Dustin got up, got Eli and took him to my grandma. He was right behind me," she said of the shooter. 

"I remember him leaving. It was fast," she added. 

Davis allegedly opened fire, sending patrons running for their lives. The Georgia resident, who allegedly told police that he was high on mushrooms and felt empowered, was seen dancing afterward. 

The child, Elijah, was not harmed. 

Tamarius Blair Davis Jr., who fatally shot a tourist eating dinner with his family at a Miami Beach restaurant, police and a family member said. Davis Jr., 22, of Norcross, Georgia, told investigators he shot Dustin Wakefield, 21, on Tuesday night because he "was high on mushrooms, which made him feel empowered," according to his arrest report. (Miami-Dade Police Department via AP)

During the interview with Olguin, Elijah can be heard saying "Daddy" when he sees his photo. 

Davis was promptly arrested after the shooting and allegedly confessed to the killing. He is charged with murder and being held without bond. 

"In memory of my son, I ask: Do something good like he would," Wakefield's mom, Lora, said. "Smile at a stranger, give a hug to somebody. See the person in front of you. Really see them. Don't let this world desensitize you to what love is.

