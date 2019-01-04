Feds say note from jailed Ponzi suspect urged wife to drink the 'good wine' to hide assets

An imprisoned suspect in a $364 million Ponzi scheme tried to pass a note to his wife, instructing her to drink the “good wine” to prevent the feds from seizing it, according to a report Friday.

Jail officials confiscated the note Dec. 5 before Kevin Merrill, 53, could pass it to his 30-year-old wife at a Maryland lock-up, the Baltimore Sun reported.

“Have your dad take my golf clubs,” the note said, according to Baltimore federal prosecutors. “Hide cash or checks … drink good wine in sub zero’s, replace with s--- wine in basement.”

They revealed the contents of the note in a Dec. 10 complaint charging Amanda Merrill, 30, with conspiracy and removing property to prevent its seizure, according to the Sun. Prosecutors said prison officials found the note in Kevin Merrill's sock on his way to a visit with his wife.

The note began, “f--- them. They have taken enough! Get stuff out before receiver comes or asks.”

Prosecutors said Kevin Merrill’s reference to “stuff” was believed to be related to the couple’s purchases from designer Louis Vuitton.

Subpoenaed bank records and credit card statements revealed Merrill and his wife spent approximately $800,000 on Louis Vuitton branded items from 2013-2018, they said.

Kevin Merrill and two others were charged in September with defrauding hundreds of investors to fund a lavish lifestyle that included purchases of multiple properties, jewelry, more than 20 high-end cars and a boat. They’re also accused of stealing $25 million for gambling trips. Merrill was jailed without bail.

Amanda Merrill was released without bail on Dec. 11.

Her attorney declined to comment, the Sun reported.