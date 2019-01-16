Widow of murdered California camper files $90 million lawsuit: report

A California woman, whose husband was fatally shot last year while he was camping with their two daughters at Malibu Creek State Park, filed a $90 million lawsuit against Los Angeles County and the state for what she alleges was their failure to warn the public about a string of shootings in and around the area before her husband’s death, according to a report.

Erica Wu said she is seeking compensation for damages on behalf of herself and their daughters, ages 2 and 4, who survived the fatal shooting of their father, Tristan Beaudette.

Beaudette, 35, was shot and killed while sleeping in a tent alongside his daughters. The complaint pointed to at least seven other unsolved shootings in or near the park have been reported since November 2016.

Wu’s claim alleges that multiple agencies, including the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and California State Parks, "have confirmed they were aware of at least seven unsolved shootings in Malibu Creek State Park," and "failed to care and provide a safe space for Beaudette and his children, instead causing his death."

Prosecutors last week charged 42-year-old Anthony Rauda -- an ex-convict turned survivalist -- in connection with Beaudette’s murder and the attempted murder of his two daughters, among other charges, KNBC reported. Rauda is due back in court next week where he is expected to enter pleas on the charges.

