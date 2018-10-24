Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US
Published

Who won the lottery? Why some states allow winners secrecy

By REBECCA SANTANA and JEFFREY COLLINS | Associated Press
A customer, who did not want to be identified, displays the $200.00 worth of Mega Millions tickets he bought at Downtown Plaza convenience store in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.

A customer, who did not want to be identified, displays the $200.00 worth of Mega Millions tickets he bought at Downtown Plaza convenience store in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. – Like the location of Jimmy Hoffa's body, the identity of the winner of one of the second-biggest lottery in American history may remain hidden forever. That's because of where the person bought the ticket.

South Carolina is one of a handful of states that play Mega Millions and allow winners to be anonymous. Lawmakers say anonymity can protect winners from being targeted by criminals and unscrupulous people coming out of the woodwork asking for money.

Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas all allow anonymity to Mega Millions winners.

In Arizona, people who win more than $600 can keep their names secret for 90 days after claiming prizes, but after that names are public record. In Michigan, winners are anonymous unless they win Mega Millions or Powerball prizes.