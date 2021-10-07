Expand / Collapse search
Manhunt
Published

Who is Christopher Laundrie, Brian Laundrie’s father?

Laundries run commercial juicing equipment company out of their home

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Brian Laundrie's sister urges brother to turn himself in Video

Brian Laundrie's sister urges brother to turn himself in

Cassie Laundrie tells fugitive to come forward. Fox News senior correspondent Laura Ingle with more on 'Fox News @ Night.'

Christopher Laundrie, the father of Brian Laundrie, visited the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida Thursday to assist law enforcement in searching for his fugitive son

Laundrie spent about three and a half hours with police at the park before leaving. Brian, 23, remains a person of interest in the homicide of Gabby Petito. He is also alleged to have committed debit card fraud.

Christopher Laundrie, 62, and Roberta Laundrie, 55, live in North Port, Florida, according to public records. The couple have two children: Cassandra "Cassie" Laundrie, 32, and Brian. 

Chris Laundrie leaves his house and gets into his truck on Oct. 7, 2021.

Chris Laundrie leaves his house and gets into his truck on Oct. 7, 2021. (Fox News)

The Laundries own Juicer Services, a company started in 2017 that sells and services commercial juicing equipment.  

The Florida company registry lists Roberta Laundrie as the "registered agent" of the company, and a New York registry from 2018 lists Christopher Laundrie as CEO of the company. 

The couple runs the company out of their 1,448-square-foot home. 

Both Christopher and his wife are being represented by attorney Steven Bertolino. 

Christopher Laundrie is seen being escorted by law enforcement at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

Christopher Laundrie is seen being escorted by law enforcement at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. (Fox News)

When asked about Christopher Laundrie’s involvement in the search Thursday, Bertolino said, "Chris was asked to point out any favorite trails or spots that Brian may have used in the preserve."  

"Although Chris and Roberta Laundrie provided this information verbally three weeks ago, it is now thought that on-site assistance may be better," Bertolino added. "The preserve has been closed to the public — and the Laundries as well — but the parents have been cooperating since the search began." 

Fox News’ Peter Aitken and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report. 

