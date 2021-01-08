Who is Steven Sund, the Capitol Police chief resigning after DC riots?

The U.S. Capitol Police Chief who announced his resignation following this week’s deadly riot has served in Washington, D.C., law enforcement for decades and has played a prominent role in handling security for numerous presidential inaugurations.

Steven Sund’s looming departure on Jan. 16 comes as he and his department are facing bipartisan criticism for their handling of the shocking scenes that unfolded on Capitol Hill Wednesday, which resulted in the deaths of five people -- including one of his own officers.

"I am deeply saddened to report that Officer Brian Sicknick, assigned to the Capitol Division, passed away this evening after collapsing following demonstrations in the Capitol," Sund wrote to his rank-and-file Thursday in an internal memo obtained by Fox News. "Officer Sicknick was 42 years old and has been with the USCP for over 12 years."

CAPITOL POLICE CHIEF SUND ISSUES NOTICE OF RESIGNATION

Sund joined U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) in 2017 as its assistant chief of police and chief of operations. He became its chief of police in June 2019.

Prior to those roles, Sund served more than 25 years with the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., retiring as the commander of its special operations division, according to a biography of him on the USCP website.

"During his career, Sund coordinated a number of National Special Security Events by the Department of Homeland Security, to include the 2001, 2005, 2009, and 2013 Presidential Inaugurations," it said.

"Chief Sund is a recognized expert in critical incident management and active shooter preparedness and response," the biography continues. "His experience involves being the on-scene incident commander on the 2009 shooting at the National Holocaust Museum, the 2012 shooting at the Family Research Council, and the 2013 active shooter incident at the Washington Navy Yard. In addition, he has handled dozens of criminal barricade and hostage situations with an impressive record of zero fatalities."

USCP say Sund also has instructed the U.S Secret Service "in the area of major events planning and has taught Incident Command System at the George Washington University as an adjunct professor."

He received his bachelors and masters of science degrees from Johns Hopkins University and a masters of arts in Homeland Security from the Naval Postgraduate School, it adds.

Sund said this week that "USCP officers and our law enforcement partners responded valiantly when faced with thousands of individuals involved in violent riotous actions as they stormed the United States Capitol Building."

In his resignation letter, he wrote "it has been a pleasure and true honor to serve the United States Capitol Police Board and the Congressional community alongside the women and men of the United States Capitol Police."

