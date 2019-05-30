Maryland man who set himself on fire near White House dies from injuries, police say

A Maryland man who set himself ablaze at a park outside the White House on Wednesday died of his injuries, authorities announced Thursday morning.

The U.S. Park Police said in a news release the incident happened at 12:25 p.m. on The Ellipse, near 15th Street and Constitution Avenue south of the White House. Officials have not yet publicly identified a possible motive for the self-immolation, which was captured in a series of shocking pics and videos from the scene.

"The individual was extinguished and later transported to a local hospital for treatment," the agency tweeted.

The man, identified as Arnav Gupta from Bethesda, Md., was admitted with "life-threatening injuries" and died later Wednesday night, according to police.

Gupta, 33, had been reported missing earlier in the day by Montgomery County Police.

Montgomery County officials said in a news release that family members reported they had last seen him around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday and were "concerned for Gupta’s physical and emotional welfare."

The incident on Wednesday prompted a large emergency response as authorities rushed into the park to douse the flames.

A man who said his daughter witnessed the incident said the person had been running through the park before setting himself ablaze.

Krisjan Berzins also posted a video, which showed Gupta engulfed in flames.

"Unbelievable," he wrote.

A similar incident happened last month when another man set himself ablaze while positioned along the White House’s North Fence Line.

The suspect was “operating an electric wheelchair-type scooter” when officials say he set his outer jacket on fire, the Secret Service said at the time.