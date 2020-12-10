White House Coronavirus Task Force recommends allowing travelers from Brazil, UK and EU: report

The White House Coronavirus Task Force has reportedly backed a plan that would let the United States allow travelers from Brazil, the United Kingdom and various states across the European Union.

The plan is awaiting President Trump’s approval but would repeal travel policies that have been in effect since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Travel for Americans into those same countries would not be guaranteed as part of the plan, however.

Two officials claimed that the task force made the recommendation despite reservations from some members, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) strongly opposed resuming travel operations -- going so far as to call such plans “reckless,” CNBC reported.

DELTA AIR LINES PUTS 700 PASSENGERS ON NO-FLY LIST OVER COVID-19 MASK RULES

A key element of the plan would be levying the responsibility for testing and quarantine policies on local authorities and airports.

The plan would not relax travel from China and Iran, according to the report.

Additionally, the officials claimed that, if approved, the policy could go into effect before Trump leaves office.

WOMAN SUES SPIRIT AIRLINES OVER ODOR THAT CAUSED EMERGENCY LANDING IN 2018

The plan follows discussions over reviving the much-traveled New York-to-London corridor, which Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian labeled a “complicated” process.

Domestic flights in the U.S. have revived faster than international travel, with Thanksgiving showing a bump in air traffic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News reached out to the White House for comment, which is pending.