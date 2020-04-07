Syracuse hospitals see surplus of beds amid coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

While most hospitals around the United States are overwhelmed with the influx of patients suffering from coronavirus, the three hospitals in Syracuse, N.Y., are reporting that they have a surplus, a report Monday said.

Since March 2, the three hospitals – Upstate, St. Joseph’s and Couse-- have seen a 41 percent decline in their combined number of patients, the Hospital Executive Council, a group that tracks average daily patients, told Syracuse.com.

The three hospitals were told three weeks ago to cancel elective surgeries and instead take steps to make room for an anticipated wave of coronavirus patients, the report said. However, while the county has seen an increase in the number of people testing positive for the virus, that number has not translated into higher hospital admissions.

On March 2, the three hospitals had 860 patients in medical-surgical beds for routine care and in intensive care beds. Today, those same bed figures show 508 patients, a decline of 352 patients.

Hospital officials attribute this 20 percent decline to seasonal influenza activity which had hospitals full in early March, the website reported. But most of the decline has occurred because of the cancellation of elective surgery

The decline in patients has also effected each hospital’s bottom line – especially at St. Joseph’s, where the hospital managers announced last week they will furlough an undetermined number of workers. Meanwhile, Crouse revealed it is losing $300,000 a day and cutting expenses.