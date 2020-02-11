What are the 5 most populous US states?

America has a population of 327,167,439 people spread across its 50 states, according to data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2018.

But which are the five most populous U.S. states?

5. Pennsylvania

The Keystone State ranks fifth in terms of population, with 12,807,060 citizens across about 43,000 square miles of land. It is the 32nd-largest state by area.

4. New York

The Empire State is the nation’s fourth most populous state, with 19,542,209 residents. New York is the 30th-largest state with a total area of 47,112.5 square miles, including 7,427.8 square miles of water.

3. Florida

Florida has the third-largest population in America, with 21,299,325 making their homes in the Sunshine State. With a total area of 53,624.7 square miles, including 12,115 square miles of water, it is the 26th-largest state by area.

2. Texas

The Lone Star State is anything but lonely, ranking as the second most populous state in the nation with 28,701,845 people spread across about 253,000 square miles of land. It is the second-largest state by area.

1. California

America’s most populous state is The Golden State, with 39,557,045 citizens – more than 10 million more than Texas – spread across about 148,000 square miles of land.

It is the nation’s 3rd-largest state by area.