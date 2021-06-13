Westminster dog show: Pekingese named Wasabi wins

A Pekingese named Wasabi won best in show Sunday night at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

Wasabi came out on top of a finalist pack that also included a whippet, a French bulldog, an old English sheepdog, a German shorthaired pointer, a Samoyed, and a West Highland white terrier.

Altogether, 2,500 champion dogs entered the show, considered the nation’s most prestigious canine event.

WESTMINISTER DOG SHOW 2021: HOW TO WATCH AND WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE COMPETITION

It underwent big changes this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, moving out of New York City for the first time since its 1877 founding.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This year’s show was held outdoors at an estate in suburban Tarrytown, and it happened in June instead of February.