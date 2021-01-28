Expand / Collapse search
Weather
Published

Western US seeing historic rain and snow, while flash flooding and mudslide risks emerge

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National Forecast, Jan. 28

Historic rain and mountain snow is happening across the West this week with incredible rain totals of 7 to 10 inches along the coast of Central California.   

Even though this is going to help the drought, flash flooding and mudslides will be the biggest imminent concern, especially across the burn areas.  

Forecasted precipitation totals for the western U.S. (Fox News)

Lives and property could be in danger, and residents need to pay close attention to the latest forecasts and their local officials.   

ATMOSPHERIC RIVER BRINGS FLOODING, FORCES EVACUATIONS IN CALIFORNIA 

Meanwhile, heavy snow and blizzard conditions will be possible over the mountains. Travel will be dangerous and road closures will be likely in flood-prone areas. 

Winter storm advisories currently in effect. (Fox News)

Meanwhile, a blast of snow is happening across parts of the Mid-Atlantic, including North Carolina and Virginia, as a quick-moving system moves offshore.   

The national forecast for Thursday, Jan. 28. (Fox News)

Behind this, the coldest air of the season settles in Friday and through the weekend. 

