Western US being hit with rain, mountain snow

Areas like Denver, Colorado, could see up to 7 inches of snow

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
The Western U.S. is where most of the weather is happening this week with several storm systems bringing rain and mountain snow to the region. 

Areas like Denver, Colorado, are expected to see up to 7 inches of snow by later Wednesday. 

The national forecast for Thursday, Feb. 25. (Fox News)

Santa Ana winds will be ferocious Thursday with high wind warnings in effect and the potential for gusts of up to 80 mph through the canyons and passes. 

Current wind advisories in effect. (Fox News)

There are still some lingering snow showers across New England. 

Pedestrians cross a street in Denver as heavy snowfall swept over the region Wednesday night. (AP)

A stalled front also will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms over the Southern Plains and Southeast

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.

