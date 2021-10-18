Expand / Collapse search
Western US facing snow, cooler air and rain this week

Winter storm watches and warnings have been posted

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for October 18 Video

National weather forecast for October 18

The West is going to get active this week with a couple of systems moving in from the Pacific, bringing cooler air, rain along the coast and snow in the higher elevations.  

One to two feet of snow will accumulate across portions of the Rockies.   

The national forecast for Monday, Oct. 18.

The national forecast for Monday, Oct. 18. (Fox News)

Winter storm watches and warnings have been posted. 

Expected precipitation totals through this week.

Expected precipitation totals through this week. (Fox News)

Cooler air has settled into the East, but temperatures will begin to moderate this week. 

Warmer than average temperatures will be enjoyed for the Midwest and Great Lakes with daytime highs in the 70s. 

