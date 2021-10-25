Western US facing rain, mountain snow this week
Nor’easter also expected to drench coastal areas
The biggest weather story this week will be the incredible rain and mountain snow that’s setting up across the West.
A powerful storm will bring flooding, rain and feet of snow – especially for California.
Winter storm warnings are up for the Sierra Nevada region, where at least 1 to 2 feet of snow with higher isolated amounts is expected.
Rain and scattered thunderstorms will spread into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
Isolated stronger storms will be possible, with damaging winds being the main risk. Some areas could get 1 to 3 inches of rain and flash flooding.
A developing Nor'easter tomorrow will produce heavy rain along the Northeast coast and strong winds that could make travel difficult during the morning and afternoon commutes.