West Virginia
West Virginia Walmart employee indicted after stealing $124G in gift cards, feds say

Werkau was accused of stealing over $124,000 in a five-month period.

Associated Press
A Walmart worker in West Virginia has been accused of stealing $124,000 in gift cards over a five-month period.

Kenneth Werkau of Clarington, Ohio, was indicted Wednesday in federal court in Wheeling on three counts of wire fraud.

Prosecutors said Werkau, 63, was employed as an associate at a Walmart in Moundsville. He is accused of stealing and activating the gift cards from September 2019 through January 2020.

If convicted, Werkau could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Werkau has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

