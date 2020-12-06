West Virginia police officer’s death leads to 3 more arrests: report

Three more suspects have been arrested in connection with Tuesday’s shooting death of Charleston, W.Va., police Officer Cassie Johnson, authorities said Saturday, according to a report.

All three new suspects are facing charges of felony conspiracy, WOWK-TV of Huntington, W.Va., reported. The individuals were at the residence where the primary suspect, Joshua Phillips, allegedly went to buy drugs.

The three additional suspects were identified as Richard Chapman, 44; Herbert Sharpe, 44; and Marshall Sharpe, 24. The two Sharpes are an uncle and nephew, Kanawha County Sheriff Michael Rutherford said at a news conference.

Officer Johnson, 28, responded to the location after a neighbor complained about a vehicle parking issue, the station reported. Soon after her arrival, Phillips allegedly shot the officer, who suffered severe wounds and died two days later in a hospital after being taken off life support, according to police.

Phillips was later shot a short distance away by other officers who arrived at the scene, WOWK reported. He was hospitalized for treatment of his wounds, authorities said.

Meanwhile, Officer Johnson’s remains have been transported to the Kanawha County Medical Examiner’s Office following organ donation, the station reported.

A memorial service and funeral for the officer have been scheduled for this coming Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, according to the Charleston Police Department.