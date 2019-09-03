West Point cadet candidate, 20, dies after falling from rock ledge

A 20-year-old West Point cadet candidate died after falling from a rock ledge in upstate New York over the weekend, officials said.

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point said Benjamin Bochtler died Sunday after injuries sustained from a fall on Saturday.

New York State Police responded to a 911 call around 11 a.m. and found the unresponsive man at a cliff-diving spot known as Fawn’s Leap in Hunter, N.Y., Police Capt. Michael Drake said.

“Investigation revealed the victim was hanging onto a rock ledge when a portion of the rock broke from the ledge, causing the victim to fall,” Drake said. “Life-saving measures at the scene were unsuccessful.”

West Point Commandant Col. Joshua Higgins said Bochtler "had an incredible smile and infectious positive attitude. He was everyone’s friend.

He said Bochtler "was a prior-enlisted combat veteran who set a tremendous example and used his experience in the Army to help his fellow cadet candidates. His warm personality and that big smile made a lasting impact on everyone at USMAPS [U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School].

"Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and friends.”

USMAPS prepares candidates to qualify for, and later graduate from, West Point.

Bochtler served in the Army for three years before coming to USMAPS and deployed to Afghanistan from April 2018 until January 2019, the military academy said.

He was from Nebraska and played lacrosse at USMAPS.

The town of Hunter is about 75 miles north of the military academy.