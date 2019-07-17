West Palm Beach uses 'Baby Shark' to keep homeless away from banquet hall

Officials in West Palm Beach, Fla., are playing continuous loops of children's songs to keep the homeless from sleeping on the patio of a city-owned banquet facility.

"Baby Shark" and "Raining Tacos" are only temporary fixes for the problem of homelessness at the glass-walled Waterfront Lake Pavilion, West Palm Beach Parks and Recreation Director Leah Rockwell told The Palm Beach Post.

The facility hosted 164 events from June 1, 2018, to June 30 of this year, almost half of which were weddings. The hall brings the city about $240,000 in revenues annually.

“People are paying a lot of money to use the facility,” Rockwell said. “Thousands of dollars. We want to make sure people paying this money had a facility that was clean and open and continue to use it in the future.”

She said more homeless people have been seen bedding down on the Pavilion's elevated patio, prompting the city to act.

Rockwell did not immediately respond to Fox News request for comment Wednesday.

Will the strategy work?

Illaya Champion, a homeless man, told the paper the music won't bother him.

“I still lay down in there," he said. "But it’s on and on, the same songs."

But the tactic has paid off so far, Rockwell said.

“It has been effective and is a temporary measure to make the area accessible for those who have rented the facility and for future events," she said. "We are not forcing individuals to stay on the patio of the pavilion to listen to the music. The music is heard only if you are on the patio, a very small area relative to the rest of the waterfront.”

The city has tried weaponizing music before. To get rid of drug dealers, the police played classical music through rooftop speakers in protective casings. The electrical cabinet that powered the speakers was eventually smashed.