Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published
Last Update 27 mins ago

Wendy's worker abducted in Idaho, suspect found in Arizona

Associated Press

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Authorities say a 17-year-old girl abducted from the Wendy's restaurant where she worked in Idaho has been found in Arizona along with the man accused of taking her.

Police tell KNXV-TV 18-year-old Miguel Rodriguez-Perez was taken into custody without incident early Tuesday in Surprise, Arizona. Police say the girl, Sandra Rios-Chavez, appeared unharmed.

Authorities say Rodriguez-Perez forced Rios-Chavez from the restaurant where she worked in Jerome, Idaho, on Sunday evening. According to an Amber Alert, Rio-Chavez had an order of protection against Rodriguez-Perez because he had threated and assaulted her in the past.

Police in Surprise spotted his vehicle and chased it. The vehicle was found abandoned. A search led to the girl and the suspect.

___

Information from: KNXV-TV, http://www.abc15.com