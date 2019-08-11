Weekend of violence in Chicago leaves 2 dead, dozens injured

Dozens of people have been injured and two have been killed in Chicago, Ill., in 33 separate incidents over the weekend where shots were fired, according to police.

At least 40 people have been wounded in the gunfire since early Saturday morning, according to police reports obtained by Fox News.

On Saturday around 3:15 a.m. a 19-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in Humboldt Park, which is on the west side of Chicago, with a group of men when shots were fired, according to police. They said the teen was shot in the armpit and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Also in Humboldt Park, about 15 hours later, police said a 47-year-old man was in a vehicle when “an unknown offender” approached the victim and fired shots.

The man was hit twice and transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Police said no one is in custody in either case.

Authorities said a drive-by shooting on Chicago’s West Side early Sunday wounded six people, including one who is reported in critical condition.

Chicago police said the five women and one man were in a large crowd gathered on a street in the Garfield Park neighborhood when someone in a light-colored sedan opened fire.

A 25-year-old man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back. Three women were hospitalized in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in the case and the shooting remains under investigation by detectives.

Another drive-by shooting was reported later on Sunday where an 8-year-old girl was hit, according to Chicago police.

They said the girl was at a barbecue in Humboldt Park on the West Side around 3:55 p.m. when someone inside a blue Dodge Charger drove by and opened fire hitting her in the leg.

A witness told Fox 32 that the girl was outside, playing next to her mom when the shooters drove by in the blue car.

“They drove through the block three times, but the first time we thought it was ok because we know them,” she told the television station. “Then they pulled around a second and third time, laughed at us and then I heard six to 10 shots.”

She added that police just missed the shooters, passing their car as they drove off.

Chardonnay Burks, who identified herself as the girl’s 18-year-old sister, told Fox 32 that she was at work when someone called her and said her sister had been shot.

“How are you going to come through shooting when you see kids?” Burks told the station. “They were aiming for somebody else obviously, but my little brother is four and was outside. He could have shot him too.”

The girl is in “good condition,” according to police.

They said no one is in custody in that case.

Chicago police told Fox News the final number of those shot over the weekend will be released on Monday afternoon.

