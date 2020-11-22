Weekend gun violence in Chicago leaves 47 shot, 5 dead

Authorities in Chicago said Sunday that shootings this weekend across the city involved at least 47 victims, including five who died.

There were six people shot on Saturday morning in the city’s Auburn Gresham, according to ABC7Chicago.

The report said an unidentified gunman opened fire into a crowd at about 2:15 a.m.Darryl Martin, a witness of the shooting, told the station that it was a “conversation with bullets; people were shooting it out.”

Last week, NBC Chicago reported that the city was on pace to eclipse 700 homicides and is experiencing a year where gun violence has surged by 50% as compared to 2019.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The report said that the city has already had more murders than in 2016, a violent year. The report pointed out that in April, one of the goals of the city’s police force was to keep the number of homicides below 300.