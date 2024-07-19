Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    29 Images

    Week in Photos: July 13-20, 2024

    Historical images from the week of July 13-20, 2024.

    Start Slideshow
  • Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally
    Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024. 
    read more
    REUTERS/Brendan McDermid / Reuters
  • Secret Service tend to republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump
    Secret Service tend to Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump onstage at a rally.
    read more
    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally
    Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. 
    read more
    AP Photo/Evan Vucci / AP Images
  • Trump supporters are seen covered with blood in the stands after guns were fired at Republican candidate Donald Trump
    Trump supporters are seen covered with blood in the stands after guns were fired at Republican candidate Donald Trump.  
    read more
    Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Armed men stand over the body of the would-be Trump assassin, whose face is blurred
    Authorities approach the suspected gunman from where he fell after the U.S. Secret Service returned fire after an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.
    read more
    Obtained by Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • Heavy police presence is occurring outside the home of 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks on Milford Drive in Bethel Park
    Heavy police presence is occurring outside the home of Thomas Matthew Crooks on Milford Drive in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, United States, on July 14, 2024. 20-year-old Crooks is being identified by the FBI as the gunman who is attempting to assassinate Former President of the United States Donald J. Trump, killing one rally attendee and causing two rally attendees to suffer from injuries resulting in them being in critical condition. 
    read more
    Mazza/NurPhoto via AP / AP Images
  • A copy of the New York Post featuring a front page article about the shooting at former US President Donald Trump's campaign event, in the Brooklyn borough of New York
    A copy of the New York Post featuring a front page article about the shooting at former US President Donald Trump's campaign event, in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Sunday, July 14, 2024.
    read more
    Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • A memorial for volunteer firefighter Corey Comperatore, an attendee killed during gunfire at a Trump campaign rally
    A memorial for volunteer firefighter Corey Comperatore, an attendee killed during gunfire at a Trump campaign rally, is displayed at the Buffalo Township Fire Company 27 in Buffalo Township, Pennsylvania on Sunday, July 14, 2024. 
    read more
    Reuters/Brendan McDermid / Reuters
  • President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump
    President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at the White House on July 14, 2024 in Washington, DC. 
    read more
    Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • A home believed to be connected to Thomas Matthew Crooks in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania
    A home believed to be connected to Thomas Matthew Crooks in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania on Monday, July 15, 2024. 
    read more
    AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar / AP Images
  • An unknown person adjusts the window shades inside the home of Thomas Matthew Crook
    An unknown person adjusts the window shades inside the home of Thomas Matthew Crook in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania on Monday, July 15, 2024. 
    read more
    Reuters/Aaron Josefczyk / Reuters
  • Investigators review the stage Monday morning
    Investigators review the stage where former President Donald Trump was shot Saturday afternoon, on Monday, July 15, 2024. 
    read more
    Doral Chenoweth/Columbus Dispatch via USA Today / IMAGN
  • Delegates are seen on the floor during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention
    Delegates are seen on the floor during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Monday, July 15, 2024. 
    read more
    Kamil Krzacynski/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • US former President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump shakes hands with US Senator from Ohio and 2024 Republican vice-president candidate JD Vance
    US former President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump shakes hands with US Senator from Ohio and 2024 Republican vice-president candidate JD Vance during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 15, 2024. 
    read more
    Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), Republican vice presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) and his wife Kelly Johnson watch during the first day of the Republican National Convention
    Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), Republican vice presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) and his wife Kelly Johnson watch during the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024.
    read more
    Andrew Harnik/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • West Virginia Governor Jim Justice speaks alongside his bulldog "Babydog" during the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention
    West Virginia Governor Jim Justice speaks alongside his bulldog "Babydog" during the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 16, 2024. 
    read more
    Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance hugs his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance
    Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance hugs his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance during the Republican National Convention Wednesday, July 17, 2024.
    read more
    AP Photo/Matt Rourke / AP Images
  • JD Vance speaks during the Republican National Convention
    Senator JD Vance, a Republican from Ohio and Republican vice-presidential nominee, speaks during the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. 
    read more
    Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Donald Trump Jr. and his daughter Kai Madison on stage during the Republican National Convention
    Donald Trump Jr. and his daughter Kai Madison on stage during the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.
    read more
    AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite / AP Images
  • Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump appears on stage on the second day of the Republican National Convention
    Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump appears on stage on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024.
    read more
    Alex Wong/Getty Images / AP Images
  • A memorial for former Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department chief Corey Comperatore is displayed at his firehall
    A memorial for former Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department chief Corey Comperatore is displayed at his firehouse in Buffalo Township, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. 
    read more
    Reuters/Carlos Osorio / Reuters
  • Donald Trump and JD Vance sign paperwork to officially accept the nominations
    Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio sign paperwork to officially accept the nominations, as former first lady Melania Trump, Usha Chilukuri Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson watch during the final day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Thursday, July 18, 2024. 
    read more
    AP Photo/Evan Vucci / AP Images
  • Hulk Hogan tears off his shirt while speaking on the final night of the Republican National Convention
    Hulk Hogan tears off his shirt while speaking on the final night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. 
    read more
    AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite / AP Images
  • Kid Rock performs during the Republican National Convention
    Kid Rock performs during the Republican National Convention on Thursday, July 18, 2024.
    read more
    AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast / AP Images
  • Eric Trump speaks on the final night of the Republican National Convention
    Eric Trump speaks on the final night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. 
    read more
    AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite / AP Images
  • Melania Trump is introduced during the Republican National Convention
    Melania Trump is introduced during the Republican National Convention on Thursday, July 18, 2024. 
    read more
    AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast / AP Images
  • Pictures of the assassination attempt of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump are displayed during the Republican National Convention
    Pictures of the assassination attempt of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump are displayed during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Thursday, July 18, 2024. 
    read more
    AP Photo/Jae C. Hong / AP Images
  • Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump touches the turnout coat of former Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department chief Corey Comperatore
    Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump touches the turnout coat of former Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department chief Corey Comperatore on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Thursday, July 18, 2024. 
    read more
    Reuters/Jeenah Moon / Reuters
  • Balloons fall after former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump accepted his party's nomination on the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention
    Balloons fall after former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump accepted his party's nomination on the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention on Thursday, July 18, 2024. 
    read more
    Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Published
    29 Images

    Week in Photos: July 13-20, 2024

    Historical images from the week of July 13-20, 2024.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • Week in Photos: July 13-20, 2024
  • Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally
  • Secret Service tend to republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump
  • Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally
  • Trump supporters are seen covered with blood in the stands after guns were fired at Republican candidate Donald Trump
  • Armed men stand over the body of the would-be Trump assassin, whose face is blurred
  • Heavy police presence is occurring outside the home of 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks on Milford Drive in Bethel Park
  • A copy of the New York Post featuring a front page article about the shooting at former US President Donald Trump's campaign event, in the Brooklyn borough of New York
  • A memorial for volunteer firefighter Corey Comperatore, an attendee killed during gunfire at a Trump campaign rally
  • President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump
  • A home believed to be connected to Thomas Matthew Crooks in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania
  • An unknown person adjusts the window shades inside the home of Thomas Matthew Crook
  • Investigators review the stage Monday morning
  • Delegates are seen on the floor during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention
  • US former President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump shakes hands with US Senator from Ohio and 2024 Republican vice-president candidate JD Vance
  • Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), Republican vice presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) and his wife Kelly Johnson watch during the first day of the Republican National Convention
  • West Virginia Governor Jim Justice speaks alongside his bulldog "Babydog" during the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention
  • Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance hugs his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance
  • JD Vance speaks during the Republican National Convention
  • Donald Trump Jr. and his daughter Kai Madison on stage during the Republican National Convention
  • Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump appears on stage on the second day of the Republican National Convention
  • A memorial for former Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department chief Corey Comperatore is displayed at his firehall
  • Donald Trump and JD Vance sign paperwork to officially accept the nominations
  • Hulk Hogan tears off his shirt while speaking on the final night of the Republican National Convention
  • Kid Rock performs during the Republican National Convention
  • Eric Trump speaks on the final night of the Republican National Convention
  • Melania Trump is introduced during the Republican National Convention
  • Pictures of the assassination attempt of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump are displayed during the Republican National Convention
  • Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump touches the turnout coat of former Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department chief Corey Comperatore
  • Balloons fall after former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump accepted his party's nomination on the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 29