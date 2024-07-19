Move Back
Week in Photos: July 13-20, 2024
Historical images from the week of July 13-20, 2024.
- Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024.read more
- Secret Service tend to Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump onstage at a rally.read more
- Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania.read more
- Trump supporters are seen covered with blood in the stands after guns were fired at Republican candidate Donald Trump.read more
- Authorities approach the suspected gunman from where he fell after the U.S. Secret Service returned fire after an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.read more
- Heavy police presence is occurring outside the home of Thomas Matthew Crooks on Milford Drive in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, United States, on July 14, 2024. 20-year-old Crooks is being identified by the FBI as the gunman who is attempting to assassinate Former President of the United States Donald J. Trump, killing one rally attendee and causing two rally attendees to suffer from injuries resulting in them being in critical condition.read more
- A copy of the New York Post featuring a front page article about the shooting at former US President Donald Trump's campaign event, in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Sunday, July 14, 2024.read more
- A memorial for volunteer firefighter Corey Comperatore, an attendee killed during gunfire at a Trump campaign rally, is displayed at the Buffalo Township Fire Company 27 in Buffalo Township, Pennsylvania on Sunday, July 14, 2024.read more
- President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at the White House on July 14, 2024 in Washington, DC.read more
- A home believed to be connected to Thomas Matthew Crooks in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania on Monday, July 15, 2024.read more
- An unknown person adjusts the window shades inside the home of Thomas Matthew Crook in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania on Monday, July 15, 2024.read more
- Investigators review the stage where former President Donald Trump was shot Saturday afternoon, on Monday, July 15, 2024.read more
- Delegates are seen on the floor during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Monday, July 15, 2024.read more
- US former President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump shakes hands with US Senator from Ohio and 2024 Republican vice-president candidate JD Vance during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 15, 2024.read more
- Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), Republican vice presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) and his wife Kelly Johnson watch during the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024.read more
- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice speaks alongside his bulldog "Babydog" during the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 16, 2024.read more
- Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance hugs his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance during the Republican National Convention Wednesday, July 17, 2024.read more
- Senator JD Vance, a Republican from Ohio and Republican vice-presidential nominee, speaks during the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.read more
- Donald Trump Jr. and his daughter Kai Madison on stage during the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.read more
- Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump appears on stage on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024.read more
- A memorial for former Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department chief Corey Comperatore is displayed at his firehouse in Buffalo Township, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.read more
- Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio sign paperwork to officially accept the nominations, as former first lady Melania Trump, Usha Chilukuri Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson watch during the final day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Thursday, July 18, 2024.read more
- Hulk Hogan tears off his shirt while speaking on the final night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee.read more
- Kid Rock performs during the Republican National Convention on Thursday, July 18, 2024.read more
- Eric Trump speaks on the final night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee.read more
- Melania Trump is introduced during the Republican National Convention on Thursday, July 18, 2024.read more
- Pictures of the assassination attempt of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump are displayed during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Thursday, July 18, 2024.read more
- Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump touches the turnout coat of former Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department chief Corey Comperatore on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Thursday, July 18, 2024.read more
- Balloons fall after former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump accepted his party's nomination on the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention on Thursday, July 18, 2024.read more
