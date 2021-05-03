Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

National Weather Forecast: Severe storms possible across the South in the week ahead

Colorado can expect to see up to a foot of snow around the Rockies

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
National weather forecast, May 3Video

National weather forecast, May 3

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Several rounds of strong to severe storms with the risk of tornadoes and flooding rainfall will be the main weather story to start the week. 

The national forecast for Monday, May 3. (Fox News)

The national forecast for Monday, May 3. (Fox News)

Sunday already saw "life-threatening" tornadoes in Mississippi, with storm warnings across the state. Residents across the South can expect more of the same in the coming days. 

Storm threats throughout Monday, May 3. (Fox News)

Storm threats throughout Monday, May 3. (Fox News)

A cold front will help enhance the risk for large hail, damaging winds and twisters over the Southern Plains into the Mid-South and the Southeast.

Storm reports from Sunday, May 2, into Monday, May 3. (Fox News)

Storm reports from Sunday, May 2, into Monday, May 3. (Fox News)

Tomorrow storms will impact regions from the Deep South over the Mississippi Valley and into the Ohio Valley.

Comparison between average and measured tornadoes throughout 2021-to-date. (Fox News)

Comparison between average and measured tornadoes throughout 2021-to-date. (Fox News)

Meanwhile, cooler than average temperatures over the western half of the country will bring the risk of heavy snow over the Rockies. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are up where up to a foot of snow will pile up over central Colorado.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money