National Weather Forecast: Severe storms possible across the South in the week ahead

Several rounds of strong to severe storms with the risk of tornadoes and flooding rainfall will be the main weather story to start the week.

Sunday already saw "life-threatening" tornadoes in Mississippi, with storm warnings across the state. Residents across the South can expect more of the same in the coming days.

A cold front will help enhance the risk for large hail, damaging winds and twisters over the Southern Plains into the Mid-South and the Southeast.

Tomorrow storms will impact regions from the Deep South over the Mississippi Valley and into the Ohio Valley.

Meanwhile, cooler than average temperatures over the western half of the country will bring the risk of heavy snow over the Rockies.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are up where up to a foot of snow will pile up over central Colorado.